Government backbencher Everald Warmington has accused the Finance Ministry of circumventing an act of Parliament by telling local contractors that they cannot bid on public works contracts “unless it’s $1.5 million maximum”.

He claimed the directive was issued through the Government of Jamaica Electronic Procurement (GOJEP) platform.

Warmington noted, however, that Parliament approved amendments to the Procurement Act in 2025 which allowed local contractors to bid on works of up to $5 million through direct contracting.

“I want one single answer: where does the Ministry of Finance get such authority to flaunt and deviate from an act that is passed by Parliament?” Warmington questioned during a meeting of the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) of Parliament on Tuesday.

“I am confused when contractors come to me and tell me this rubbish that is being perpetrated by the Ministry of Finance,” he added.

Financial Secretary in the Ministry of Finance Lorris Jarrett, who was present at the PAAC meeting, said she was unable to provide a response, explaining that her attendance was to discuss the First Supplementary Estimates, which was tabled in Parliament on November 17.

“If you wish, I will consult with the procurement unit in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to get a response for you. But I am unable to answer that question,” Jarrett said.

“I will commit to getting the responses to you,” she added.

Warmington warned that, “I am coming back here [to Parliament] with something for that” if the ministry cannot provide answers that are “satisfactory” or “unless you guys stop this nonsense”.

“If you continue to deviate or do things against the act that was passed by Parliament, I am coming with something…that would force the Ministry of Finance to adhere totally to the act that was passed by Parliament and not with what the senior officials believe should be,” he said.

Warmington, who is the Member of Parliament for St Catherine South Western, recounted that the amendments to the procurement law took four years to reach Parliament.

The reason it took that long, he claimed, was because of “hostility” from senior officials and the technical staff at the Finance Ministry.

The former works minister noted, too, that the amended law was approved by Parliament though the regulations were not submitted. The regulations were submitted six weeks after, he said.

Following parliamentary approval, Warmington said a memo was circulated by then Financial Secretary Darlene Morrison to all government ministries, departments and agencies affirming the $5 million cap.

“I need a full explanation,” he insisted.

- Livern Barrett

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