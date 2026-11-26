WESTERN BUREAU:

Dr Neville Graham, founder and chairman of the Finance and Development Committee of the Caribbean School of Medical Sciences Jamaica (CSMSJ), has outlined plans to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into the institution’s medical training programme, upgrade its infrastructure, and pursue international academic partnerships as it seeks to produce more globally competitive healthcare professionals.

Addressing the institution’s eighth graduation ceremony at the Marjorie Myers Hall at Shortwood Teachers’ College in St Andrew, Graham said the medical school was entering a new phase of development after more than a decade of defying sceptics who doubted its ability to survive.

“This day is a testimony that the Caribbean School of Medical Sciences is going to survive and excel and continue to contribute not only to Jamaica and the Caribbean, but to the world,” Graham said.

Now in its 11th year, the institution is looking towards 2027 with plans to enhance its teaching and learning environment while embracing emerging technologies without compromising the traditional foundations of medical education.

Graham said AI would be introduced as a tool to strengthen medical training rather than replace established teaching methods. The planned investment forms part of a broader strategy to improve the institution’s academic offering and boost graduates’ performance in international examinations, including the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE).

“The school has to create its own conditions for students and staff to have the best conditions for us to get the best results,” Graham said.

Beyond undergraduate training, he disclosed that discussions were under way with universities and medical institutions in Jamaica and overseas to expand opportunities for postgraduate study.

Some graduates, he noted, were already pursuing postgraduate training. “The career doesn’t stop here. It doesn’t stop at graduation. It doesn’t stop at internship,” he said, stressing the importance of continuing medical education.

Reflecting on the institution’s origins, Graham traced the vision for the medical school to 1992 when he and colleagues preparing for postgraduate surgical examinations discussed creating opportunities for medical education closer to home.

He recalled that some members of the initiative were discouraged by those who believed the venture would fail.

Despite the challenges of establishing a medical school, the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of Hurricane Melissa, Graham said the institution had continued to advance.

Before the graduation ceremony, the CSMSJ had produced 27 medical doctors and 54 pre-medical graduates. The latest ceremony added eight medical doctors, including Joel Tulloch, who fled the war in Ukraine that began four years ago, and 20 pre-medical graduates.

Graham also credited the institution’s lecturers, administrative staff, foundation, parents and supporters for its achievements. He assured prospective students that efforts were under way to create better conditions for their academic development, and urged the new graduates to remain committed to lifelong learning while upholding the moral and ethical standards of the medical profession.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com