A Kingston businessman who was charged following the discovery in April of approximately 439 rounds of live ammunition hidden among food in a barrel at Kingston Wharves was yesterday freed of a gun charge in the Gun Court.

The 35-year-old defendant, Michael Williams, of a Kingston 2 address, was freed of the charge of conspiracy to traffic prohibited weapons after the Crown conceded that it was unable to successfully mount a case against him.

The prosecution had contended that although Williams was neither the sender nor the intended recipient of the barrel, the actual recipient had allegedly acted on his instructions.

However, Williams' attorney, Javed Grant, maintained that the case against his client was tenuous, arguing that Williams had no connection to or involvement with any of the parties linked to the barrel.

Williams had maintained from the outset that he had nothing to do with the shipment or ownership of the barrel.

During a bail application in November, Grant also challenged the strength of the Crown's case, pointing out that his client was neither the sender nor the recipient of the barrel and had no longstanding connection with either party.

- Tanesha Mundle

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