A Portmore resident who was allegedly found with 24 pounds of ganja two and a half years ago and subsequently missed a court appearance was granted $200,000 bail in the St Catherine Parish Court on Wednesday.

The accused, Marlon Griffiths, is charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja and transporting ganja.

He appeared before Parish Court Judge Courtney Maxwell on an executed bench warrant after failing to attend court in October.

Attorney-at-law Javed Grant, who represented Griffiths, successfully applied for bail, telling the court that his client was not a flight risk and would comply with the conditions imposed.

Grant said he was instructed that Griffiths had mixed up his court dates, resulting in his absence. He argued that his client was a suitable candidate for bail.

Judge Maxwell granted bail in the sum of $200,000, with one surety, on condition that Griffiths reports to the Portmore police on Saturdays.

He is scheduled to return to court on January 13, 2027, for a case management hearing, as some documents remain outstanding.

The allegations are that in April 2024, the police stopped a motor car being driven by Griffiths.

A search of the vehicle reportedly uncovered several packages, including one containing 24 pounds of vegetable matter resembling ganja.

He was arrested and charged, subsequently granted bail and made several court appearances. However, he was unrepresented at the time.

- Rasbert Turner

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