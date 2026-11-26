The Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), one of Jamaica’s most important healthcare institutions, is being redeveloped to meet the increasingly complex healthcare needs of the population.

Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, said the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the demands of trauma care, an ageing population and advances in medical technology require a rethink of how hospital services are organised and delivered.

“The burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the demands of trauma care, an aging population, and advances in medical technology all require us to rethink how we organise and deliver hospital services. This is why the proposed redevelopment of Kingston Public Hospital is such an important component of our secondary healthcare reform agenda,” she said.

She was addressing the hospital’s 19th annual Clinical and Scientific Conference, held under the theme ‘250 Years of Healing Jamaica’ at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Sunday.

Dr Bisasor-McKenzie said the vision is to transform KPH into a modern, highly specialised hospital network, with infrastructure, equipment, technology and human resources to support the delivery of excellent clinical care.

The redevelopment proposal envisages a new high-acuity hospital campus on Orange Street, with dedicated medical and surgical towers, modern operating theatres, expanded critical care facilities, advanced diagnostic services, and strengthened emergency and trauma care.

The proposed facility will have approximately 720 inpatient beds, including substantially expanded intensive and high-dependency care capacity. The project will cover an entire healthcare campus rather than a single hospital building.

“The proposed model is for an integrated network of services, with the existing KPH campus supporting outpatient and ambulatory care, and St Joseph’s Hospital providing opportunities for the expansion of nephrology and oncology services,” Dr Bisasor-McKenzie said.

“This approach is intended to improve patient flow, reduce congestion, strengthen referral pathways, and ensure that patients receive the right care in the right setting at the right time.”

She pointed out that a culture of excellence must also be established to ensure that every patient entering KPH receives care that is safe, timely, effective, compassionate and guided by the best available evidence.

“It means strengthening clinical governance, promoting multidisciplinary teamwork, measuring outcomes, reducing preventable complications, and continuously improving the quality of our services,” she said.

The CMO said KPH’s Clinical and Scientific Conference, which has been held since 2008, provides an important platform for clinicians and other healthcare professionals to present original research, share clinical experiences and explore opportunities to improve patient care.

She commended Consultant General Surgeon and former Senior Medical Officer, Dr Patrick Bhoorasingh, who conceived the initiative, as well as the many individuals who have sustained it over the years.

She noted that the presentations, which focused on critical care, sickle cell disease, nephropathy, orthopaedic surgery, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging, workforce challenges and other important clinical issues, demonstrate the breadth of clinical inquiry taking place at KPH.

“These are not simply academic exercises. They represent opportunities to understand our patients better, evaluate our clinical practices, identify gaps in service delivery, and develop solutions. This is how research becomes a driver of institutional excellence,” Dr Bisasor-McKenzie said.

“As we contemplate the next chapter in KPH’s history, I would like us to envision an institution that is recognised not only for the volume and complexity of the care it provides, but also for the quality of its outcomes, the strength of its research, the professionalism of its workforce and the experience of its patients.”

She continued, “Let us honour the extraordinary legacy of Kingston Public Hospital by ensuring that its future is defined by excellence, innovation, compassion and continuous improvement.”

Dr Bhoorasingh said the hospital had earned a reputation as a trauma facility over the years because of the high volume of trauma cases it handles.

“We have to live up to it,” he said, noting that funding is critical to ensuring that the necessary resources and staff are in place.

KPH, the largest multidisciplinary hospital in the public health system and a major national referral centre, provides highly specialised medical and surgical services, manages complex illnesses and injuries, and plays a critical role in trauma and emergency care.

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